KAL has sunk to a new low with his Sunday cartoon. Not only does he continually disrespect President Donald Trump, but now he disrespects Almighty God himself. I guess he has no respect for anyone since he speaks of God this way. It was in very poor taste at the least, and blasphemous at the worst.
President Trump does not think of himself as a savior or messiah, but as the only one in recent years who has tried to bring our country back to the laws and standards we were founded upon. Instead of crooked politicians who line their own pockets at the expense of the people they supposedly represent, President Trump works for United States and the American people. That is why he will be reelected in 2020.
God is just. KAL is not.
Diane Anderson, Freeland