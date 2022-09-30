Kach doesn’t get police accountability | READER COMMENTARY

It was not surprising that Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach cast the only negative vote in the confirmation of the nominees for the police accountability board (”Baltimore County Council confirms members of first-ever police accountability board,” Sept. 19). He did not elaborate on a reason for voting against the Rev. Clare Petersberger. She responded to the questions he and the other Republican members of the County Council during the work session by saying that the reason she was interested in being a member of the board was to help eliminate the systemic racism prevalent in Baltimore County.

As with many other issues in front of the County Council, Kach’s vision for Baltimore County is to return to a utopia that never existed. His lone vote against the nominee, the minister of the Towson Unitarian Universalist Church since 1999 and a volunteer chaplain for Baltimore County’s fire and police departments for over 10 years, when all other members voted in favor, is consistent with his legislative record (or lack thereof) of sponsoring bills without consensus or support from the rest of the council.

He seemed to object to the facts cited by Petersberger that people of color are stopped by police more frequently than whites. His comments and this vote show once again that Councilman Kach is disconnected with the current realities of Baltimore County.

— Daniel Golombek, Lutherville

