Upon reading the obituary for the late Melvin Kabik, I was disappointed that the writer focused so much on the “war stories” (“Melvin S. Kabik, a real estate investor and Marine who fought at Guam and Okinawa during World War II, dies,” Feb. 21).
Mel was not about the killing that occurred but about the living and loving that were so much a part of his long and productive life. He was always proud that he was a Marine, but more importantly he was a mensch. Mel was an American hero, one of the greats of the Greatest Generation. To know him was to love him.
Mignon Rosenthal, Pikesville
