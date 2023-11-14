Why release suspects hours after apprehension? | READER COMMENTARY

Once again Juveniles continue to create problems in the city, either stealing automobiles, robbing stores or attacking men and women in the street, as happened last week when a woman in Butcher’s Hill was allegedly attacked by 12- and 14-year-old boys. Fortunately, the two juveniles were apprehended, taken to the juvenile detention center and in a few hours were released. Yes, I said RELEASED. No wonder every day there’s constant situations, and our police must make these thieves regret what they’re doing.

— Art Shefrin, Pikesville

