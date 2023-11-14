Advertisement
Why release suspects hours after apprehension? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

Once again Juveniles continue to create problems in the city, either stealing automobiles, robbing stores or attacking men and women in the street, as happened last week when a woman in Butcher’s Hill was allegedly attacked by 12- and 14-year-old boys. Fortunately, the two juveniles were apprehended, taken to the juvenile detention center and in a few hours were released. Yes, I said RELEASED. No wonder every day there’s constant situations, and our police must make these thieves regret what they’re doing.

— Art Shefrin, Pikesville

