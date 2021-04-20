Shed tears for victims before imprisoned teen convicted of murder | READER COMMENTARY

In my younger years, there was a TV show hosted by Art Linkletter that was called “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” Well, they should bring back the concept of the show and deal with politicians and call it “Politicians Say the Darndest Things.” My first recommendation for a contestant would be Sen. Chris West, a Baltimore County Republican, who stated that “condemning teenagers to die in prison amounted to an injustice” (”Maryland legislators pass landmark police reform package into law, overriding Gov. Hogan’s vetoes,” April 10).
How does he explain that to the parents of a child the teenager murdered? After 20 years when the teenager walks the streets again, the only time those grieving parents can visit their child is at the cemetery.
Oh, those darn politicians and the things they say. I don’t think we will have any problem finding next week’s contestant!
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
