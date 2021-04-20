xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shed tears for victims before imprisoned teen convicted of murder | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 20, 2021 8:52 AM
Maryland state Sen. Delores Kelley shows a page of people still serving life terms during a press conference organized in part by the ACLU of Maryland and legislators in Annapolis proposing to take the governor and politics out of the parole process for people serving life in prison. Many were juvenile offenders when they committed their crimes. (Jonathan Newton/Washington Post).
Maryland state Sen. Delores Kelley shows a page of people still serving life terms during a press conference organized in part by the ACLU of Maryland and legislators in Annapolis proposing to take the governor and politics out of the parole process for people serving life in prison. Many were juvenile offenders when they committed their crimes. (Jonathan Newton/Washington Post). (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

In my younger years, there was a TV show hosted by Art Linkletter that was called “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” Well, they should bring back the concept of the show and deal with politicians and call it “Politicians Say the Darndest Things.” My first recommendation for a contestant would be Sen. Chris West, a Baltimore County Republican, who stated that “condemning teenagers to die in prison amounted to an injustice” (”Maryland legislators pass landmark police reform package into law, overriding Gov. Hogan’s vetoes,” April 10).

How does he explain that to the parents of a child the teenager murdered? After 20 years when the teenager walks the streets again, the only time those grieving parents can visit their child is at the cemetery.

Advertisement

Oh, those darn politicians and the things they say. I don’t think we will have any problem finding next week’s contestant!

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement