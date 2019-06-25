Juvenile justice is not working in Maryland

In response to the recent commentary, “’When They See Us’ reveals failures in juvenile justice system” (June 24), please consider it is highly important to address the needs of juveniles at both ends of the spectrum. At our community association meeting, we learned of a juvenile who violently attacked vulnerable seniors without provocation or motive. He hit one over the head with a pipe and beat a woman severely. He was placed in a mental hospital, then another, and is now in jail, but the woman will never walk again. Before that, he was arrested and released 18 times into an enabling home. His mother reportedly is drug-addicted and has seven children, four of whom are in jail.

Until more parents receive identification and treatment as needed, are better supervised, child protective services are called in more frequently and accountability laws are more strongly reinforced, those young people have slim chances for success in life, if any.

Experts in restructuring and in greater funding must be brought in and better systems designed and implemented than the dangerous systems that currently exist.

Hilda Coyne, Baltimore

