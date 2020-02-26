While I support The Baltimore Sun informing residents about crime within their communities, I cannot support how it reports on minors charged with crimes (“Gun confiscated from student at Baltimore high school, 16-year-old charged with attempted murder,” Feb. 25). I, for the life of me, cannot understand why some minors living in Baltimore seem to get not only their names, but their mugshots posted in the paper for all to see. I don’t seem to see the same standard applied to youth offenders from the surrounding counties.