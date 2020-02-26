While I support The Baltimore Sun informing residents about crime within their communities, I cannot support how it reports on minors charged with crimes (“Gun confiscated from student at Baltimore high school, 16-year-old charged with attempted murder,” Feb. 25). I, for the life of me, cannot understand why some minors living in Baltimore seem to get not only their names, but their mugshots posted in the paper for all to see. I don’t seem to see the same standard applied to youth offenders from the surrounding counties.
With much talk around the region about the plight of Baltimore’s youth, I don’t think The Sun is helping by showing off photos of generally young black men committing crimes. It doesn’t help to change the narrative of this city and only helps to reinforce the narrative that black youth in this city are up to no good. I would urge The Sun to reconsider identifying minors across the state.
It will be hard for 16-year-old Malik Bell and countless of others to put the past behind them once they are rehabilitated if their sins of youth are broadcast for the world to see.
Chance Carter, Baltimore
