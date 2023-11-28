Improve public safety, yes; incarcerate more kids, no | READER COMMENTARY

Reginald Dwayne Betts, founder and CEO of Freedom Reads, who was sentenced to prison at age 16 for armed carjacking, visits the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center with Antonia Reason, deputy secretary for residential services, left, and other officials. Freedom Reads, a national nonprofit which brings Freedom Libraries into prisons, has donated 11 libraries to the BCJJC, and four libraries to the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

I agree with Del. Jesse T. Pippy of Frederick County when he says we should not “demonize” our youth or push to incarcerate kids. Yet that’s the likely result of the GOP’s proposed response to growing concerns about teenagers and crime (”Maryland Republicans say they’ll focus on public safety, reversing parts of criminal justice laws during 2024 session,” Nov. 15).

Being serious about safety does not mean sending more kids to juvenile detention. It means investing in prevention, community-based programs, support for families and much more. Two decades of experience have shown that age appropriate support and services are the more effective way to keep young people out of trouble and from returning to the justice system.

As a member of the Maryland Youth Justice Coalition, I hope that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will remember that when it comes to public safety, what’s best for kids is best for everyone.

— Alice Wilkerson, Arnold

