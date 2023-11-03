Bring back boot camp for young offenders | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Marine Corp recruits lift ammo boxes at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Champaign, Illinois in preparation for boot camp. Some states offer a similar physically-demanding and intensive short-term residential option to juvenile offenders. (Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette via AP) (Rick Danzl/AP)

Just a suggestion relative to appropriate punishment with intervention and treatment program for juvenile crimes — boot camp (”Downplaying youth crime at a time complaints are rising is a bad strategy for Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services,” Sept. 12). This had been tried a number of years ago, and I’m not sure what happened to it, perhaps lack of funding. Under such a system, juveniles who are found guilty would be sent to a military-style boot camp. Funding can be made available by taking the millions of dollars now allocated to Safe Streets.

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

