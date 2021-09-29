xml:space="preserve">
Thanks, Justin Tucker, for a sure leg and a smart approach to vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 29, 2021 2:34 PM
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Thank you, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, for the incredible 66-yard record-setting field goal (”How ‘the GOAT’ Justin Tucker made history and lifted the Ravens to an unforgettable victory,” Sept. 26) — and for being an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccination (”Baltimore Placekicker Justin Tucker Advocates for COVID Vaccination in New University of Maryland Medical System Public Service Announcement”).

Susan Walther, Baltimore

