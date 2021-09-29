Thanks, Justin Tucker, for a sure leg and a smart approach to vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, for the incredible 66-yard record-setting field goal (”How ‘the GOAT’ Justin Tucker made history and lifted the Ravens to an unforgettable victory,” Sept. 26) — and for being an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccination (”Baltimore Placekicker Justin Tucker Advocates for COVID Vaccination in New University of Maryland Medical System Public Service Announcement”).
Susan Walther, Baltimore
