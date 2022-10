Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker (9) walks off the field after kicking the game-winning field goal in a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Absolutely without question, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is the greatest place-kicker in organized football. He is to football what Babe Ruth was to baseball (”With Justin Tucker’s last-second field goal, Ravens bounce back for dramatic 19-17 win vs. Bengals,” Oct. 10).

— R. Ruhe, Mont Hill, North Carolina

