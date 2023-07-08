Can’t jurors just keep an open mind? | READER COMMENTARY

Table where the defendant sits with their counsel, pictured, and plaintiff tables are outfitted with protective barriers, hand sanitizer, wipes and headsets during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in Courtroom 400 in the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

I respectfully disagree with Justin Cuffley’s letter to the editor, “Jurors have their biases, but only some admit to them” (June 28), for his reasoning to bow out of jury duty.

Is it not the goal of a civil society — and of being a juror — to listen to both sides before making judgment? By stating that one should immediately lean judgment toward the defense is biased thinking before the first lawyer’s argument.

— Shawn Downing, Baltimore

