Overdue holiday still carries emotional wallop | READER COMMENTARY

I was moved and inspired by George Hopkins’ recent Baltimore Sun commentary, “Juneteenth: a day to reflect, celebrate and educate” (June 17).
I have to admit that my knee-jerk reaction to hearing abut the holiday becoming a possibility was that it was some sort of political pandering move. Perhaps it was that, too. But much more importantly, I soon realized how ridiculous it was that we didn’t already have a holiday celebrating the end of human bondage in this country.
And I was humbled by the fact that I, personally, had not previously considered the fact that we didn’t.
Zephyr Dorsey, Iowa City, Iowa
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.