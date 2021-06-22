xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Overdue holiday still carries emotional wallop | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 22, 2021 12:41 PM
Larry Griffith and the The We Care and Friends ride down West Street in Annapolis where a Juneteenth parade took place Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette).
Larry Griffith and the The We Care and Friends ride down West Street in Annapolis where a Juneteenth parade took place Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette).

I was moved and inspired by George Hopkins’ recent Baltimore Sun commentary, “Juneteenth: a day to reflect, celebrate and educate” (June 17).

I have to admit that my knee-jerk reaction to hearing abut the holiday becoming a possibility was that it was some sort of political pandering move. Perhaps it was that, too. But much more importantly, I soon realized how ridiculous it was that we didn’t already have a holiday celebrating the end of human bondage in this country.

And I was humbled by the fact that I, personally, had not previously considered the fact that we didn’t.

Zephyr Dorsey, Iowa City, Iowa

