xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Don’t drive high on the Fourth of July | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2021 12:31 PM
A suspected drunk driver heading east on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn reportedly struck a vehicle waiting for the light at Brooklyn Avenue on Sunday, June 27, 2021, eventually smashing into a parked silver Dodge Durango, lifting it off the ground. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News).
A suspected drunk driver heading east on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn reportedly struck a vehicle waiting for the light at Brooklyn Avenue on Sunday, June 27, 2021, eventually smashing into a parked silver Dodge Durango, lifting it off the ground. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News). (Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News)

The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching, and AAA is predicting that holiday travel will increase 40% compared to last year, which could reach the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record. Of the 47 million Americans expected to be traveling, more than 90% will be on the road, reminding us that celebrating responsibly can mean life or death behind the wheel (”Fourth of July travel expected to set all-time high record in Maryland, AAA says,” June 22).

With so many motorists heading out for social events, America’s insurers urge drivers to plan ahead by designating a driver or arranging ride shares to prevent the tragedy of impaired driving. Intoxication comes in many forms, and, unfortunately, being too high to drive is not as easy to recognize.

Advertisement

While most of us wouldn’t allow a friend or loved one to drive after too many drinks, it’s difficult to know if someone’s been smoking something that could impair their driving. More research is needed to develop an objective standard to detect and measure if someone is marijuana-impaired. Until then, no one can answer the question: “How high is too high to drive?”

Marijuana is legal, in some form, in 36 states and the District of Columbia, but driving impaired by any substance remains illegal. Studies have identified a potential correlation between state legalization of recreational marijuana and increasing auto crash frequency. To keep everyone safe this holiday weekend, celebrate responsibly and have a plan to get home: Don’t drive high this Fourth of July.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stephanie Strategos Polis, Bethesda

The writer is assistant vice president of public affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement