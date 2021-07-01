Don’t drive high on the Fourth of July | READER COMMENTARY

The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching, and AAA is predicting that holiday travel will increase 40% compared to last year, which could reach the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record. Of the 47 million Americans expected to be traveling, more than 90% will be on the road, reminding us that celebrating responsibly can mean life or death behind the wheel (”Fourth of July travel expected to set all-time high record in Maryland, AAA says,” June 22).
With so many motorists heading out for social events, America’s insurers urge drivers to plan ahead by designating a driver or arranging ride shares to prevent the tragedy of impaired driving. Intoxication comes in many forms, and, unfortunately, being too high to drive is not as easy to recognize.
While most of us wouldn’t allow a friend or loved one to drive after too many drinks, it’s difficult to know if someone’s been smoking something that could impair their driving. More research is needed to develop an objective standard to detect and measure if someone is marijuana-impaired. Until then, no one can answer the question: “How high is too high to drive?”
Marijuana is legal, in some form, in 36 states and the District of Columbia, but driving impaired by any substance remains illegal. Studies have identified a potential correlation between state legalization of recreational marijuana and increasing auto crash frequency. To keep everyone safe this holiday weekend, celebrate responsibly and have a plan to get home: Don’t drive high this Fourth of July.
Stephanie Strategos Polis, Bethesda
The writer is assistant vice president of public affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
