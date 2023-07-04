Remember the American patriots of 1776 | READER COMMENTARY

A bronze statue of Charles Carroll of Carrollton, signer of the Declaration of Independence, is displayed in the Maryland State House in Annapolis. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis)

The Fourth of July is not simply a day of fun, drinking and fireworks. It is much more. The Baltimore Sun has reminded us, through numerous editorials and letters, of the debt we owe to the patriots of 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

These magnificent words, taken from the Declaration of Independence, are a real and tangible reminder of why we celebrate this day.

The wise and pragmatic pursuit of independence, which was ultimately won by bloodshed, must never be forgotten. This nation, now 247 years old, was conceived in revolution and went on to become a great humanitarian nation.

In honor of the patriots of 1776, let us work to eradicate hate and division from our great land. Let us work to become the best in whatever endeavors we choose. Let us accept all Americans as equals — as true brothers and sisters.

Further, let us honor the memory of the patriots of 1776 by instilling in our young people a love of country and nation. Let us also work to see to it that future generations of Americans will keep alive the spark of liberty and freedom so dear to the patriots of 1776.

The patriots of 1776 gave us a new nation. Let us all continue in their honor to work to perpetuate this nation forever, intact and united in its belief in a democratic system. This is our obligation to future generations.

Finally, we dare not forget the final words of the Declaration of Independence:

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

— John A. Micklos, Essex

