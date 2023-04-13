Advertisement
Recent decisions suggest U.S. courts have gone political | READER COMMENTARY

In this image from video, Matthew Kacsmaryk listens during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2017. Kacsmaryk, a Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion, Friday, April 7, 2023, is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes. (Senate Judiciary Committee via AP)

Considering recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, a conservative Texas judge’s decision to ban a federally-approved abortion pill and a liberal Washington state judge’s decision to approve that same medication, is it not time to delete Article III (judicial branch) of the U.S. Constitution and commingle it somehow into Article I (legislative branch)? (”Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order,” April 10).

This will streamline the legislative process and eliminate a branch of government that is obviously politicized and no longer relevant. As Roy Cohn observed, ”I don’t want to know what the law is. I want to know who the judge is.”

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

