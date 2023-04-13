Recent decisions suggest U.S. courts have gone political | READER COMMENTARY

Considering recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, a conservative Texas judge’s decision to ban a federally-approved abortion pill and a liberal Washington state judge’s decision to approve that same medication, is it not time to delete Article III (judicial branch) of the U.S. Constitution and commingle it somehow into Article I (legislative branch)? (”Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order,” April 10).
This will streamline the legislative process and eliminate a branch of government that is obviously politicized and no longer relevant. As Roy Cohn observed, ”I don’t want to know what the law is. I want to know who the judge is.”
— Otts Laupus, Elkridge
