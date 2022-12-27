Why don’t open judicial elections work? It’s as simple as ABC | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial points out the hazards of contested elections for circuit court judges (”It’s time for Maryland to end open judicial elections,” Dec. 21). I certainly agree that they should be abolished, but there is one other hazard in the judicial electoral process that was not mentioned: alphabetical order and voter ignorance.

The candidates for judgeships are arranged in a column top to bottom in alphabetical order. Most of the electorate has no idea who these people are or which of them are sitting judges vetted and appointed by the governor. Woe to those sitting judges, like John J. Kuchno in Howard County, whose opponent, found to be “not qualified” by the judicial nominating commission when he first sought an appointment to the court, came first in alphabetical order and decided to run against him.

Most voters when confronted with a “pick one” type choice simply pick the first one when they know nothing about any of the choices. This was the case with Judge Kuchno, who lost to his alphabetically superior opponent based on mail-in ballots but won with live voters when he could explain who he was to potential voters at the polls. I worked for Judger Kuchno’s reelection and was among those poll workers.

An easy solution to this problem would be to simply scramble the order of candidate presentation across ballots giving each an equal shot at being first. The likelihood of this happening is, unfortunately, slim due to the increased cost of printing the ballots.

— Dennis Whelley, Baltimore

