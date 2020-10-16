Judicial branch of government requires ‘complete impartiality’ | COMMENTARY

Nearly all Republican Senators seemingly would like cases to be pre-decided based on political affiliation. How very sad for the American people seeking an independent judiciary. Their hope for justice depends upon the political leanings of the judge who can only see one side of an argument. If it were up to the president and virtually every Republican Senator, the third branch of government would be political, and the decisions should always favor conservatives over any other group of American citizens. For the record, I am not bound to any political party. I am neither a liberal nor a conservative.