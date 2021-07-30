Kurt Schmoke: Competitive judicial elections a relic of history | READER COMMENTARY

Attorney Stephen Awalt describes the investiture of new District Court Judge Susan Zellweger as " the culmination of an orderly civic process” (“On new judges, civic duty and the fragility of democracy,” July 28). He is absolutely correct in that assessment. However, what should be noted is that if Judge Zellweger had been appointed to the state circuit court rather than the district court, that orderly process description would not apply. Why? If she were appointed to the circuit court she would have to run in a competitive election in 2022 against any lawyer in the county who could raise enough money for the filing fee. Because of politics, not policy, retaining a seat as a circuit court judge in Maryland is subject not to an orderly process, but to all the challenges involved in our election process.