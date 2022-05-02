Judge who struck down mask mandate on public transit not qualified to decide | READER COMMENTARY

Masks are no longer mandatory on public transit (“Masks now at BWI Marshall Airport, MTA transit, Maryland Department of Transportation says,” April 20). Says who? Says U.S. District Judge for the Middle District in Florida Kathryn Mizelle, a 35-year-old woman who had been given a “not qualified” for the judiciary rating by the American Bar Association.

Voted into her position along strict party lines during a lame duck session of Congress, Judge Mizelle has literally not tried a case, civil or criminal, as either lead or co-counsel. Oh yes, she belongs to the Federalist Society, and yes, she clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and oh yes, she is favored by Senators Marco Rubio and Mike Lee. And oh yes, she is responsible for helping to dismantle many civil rights protections as counsel to the associate attorney general in 2017 and ‘18 such as Title IX protection for transgender students, and she argued that businesses have the right to discriminate against LGBTQ customers. Her right-wing views are an abomination.

So, oh no, I won’t pay a bit of attention to this ruling and will continue to wear my mask on all forms of public transportation. In fact, I wouldn’t trust this woman’s decision on anything!

— Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore

