A new name for Jubal Early Court in Montgomery County is badly overdue | READER COMMENTARY

The government of Montgomery County, especially the office of Marc Elrich, the county executive, has recently spoken out quite strongly in favor of racial equality. Mr. Elrich himself has referred to county racial equality legislation as “the most important thing” he has ever worked on. Yet, despite such proud political grandstanding, there remain numerous reminders of racism throughout all of Montgomery County (“Confederate symbols must go now,” June 12). Perhaps the most stark and egregious of these is named “Jubal Early Court” and is located in the bustling community of Potomac.