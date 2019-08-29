Joy on the Baltimore Beltway

The Baltimore Beltway is a serious place. Since its opening in the early 1960s, drivers have been required to sharpen their skills due to the perpetual beltway construction and the high speed traffic flow. Our lives are dependent on the fact that every driver must be engaged in a high state of alert.
But a wonderful “accident” occurred a few months ago near a construction site. The person responsible probably uttered an expletive or two. I would have. To me, the mishap is glorious. I’m referring to the giant splash of yellow paint on the inner loop between the Edmondson Avenue and Route 40 exits. As I ascend the long hill beyond Frederick Road, I happily anticipate my arrival at the sunny splatter in the roadway. It may represent the lucky old sun or it may be a smiley face. Whatever it is, I love it. To my sorrow, it is slowly fading from the wear and tear of the million tires that have crossed its face.
Perhaps we need some permanent happy icons painted into the surface of the beltway. Everyone loves something to look forward to.
Mary Whitcraft, Reisterstown
