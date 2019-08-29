Joy on the Baltimore Beltway

But a wonderful “accident” occurred a few months ago near a construction site. The person responsible probably uttered an expletive or two. I would have. To me, the mishap is glorious. I’m referring to the giant splash of yellow paint on the inner loop between the Edmondson Avenue and Route 40 exits. As I ascend the long hill beyond Frederick Road, I happily anticipate my arrival at the sunny splatter in the roadway. It may represent the lucky old sun or it may be a smiley face. Whatever it is, I love it. To my sorrow, it is slowly fading from the wear and tear of the million tires that have crossed its face.