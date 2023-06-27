Journalists must be protected from harm | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A visitor stands by the Annapolis memorial dedicated to the five people who died in the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018. The five pillars of the Guardians Of The First Amendment Memorial honor Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, and John McNamara who died in the attack. File. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (RICHARD DREW/AP)

I was saddened to read of the emotional scars still haunting the survivors of the horrendous attack at the Capital Gazette along with lasting effects on the family and friends of the victims (”Survivors, families ‘moving with the pain,’” June 25).

As described in the article, the Guardian of the First Amendment is a fitting memorial to the victims. While the Capital Gazette assault was the deadliest on an American newsroom, it was not an isolated event. Unfortunately, attacks on journalists are on the rise. In 2021, 140 physical attacks against journalists were recorded, the majority occurring during coverage of protests. This behavior follows a number of targeted attacks against journalists covering the U.S. Capitol riot in 2021.

The recent pattern of demonizing and blaming journalists as if they are the enemy was led by former President Donald Trump who, in 2020, tweeted 632 attacks against journalists, famously calling the press “the enemy of the people.” Sadly, public officials and politicians now feel there is a political advantage in attacking the press.

A free press is one of the pillars of democracy. Failure to protect journalists is a first step down a dark and dangerous path.

— Frona Brown, Pikesville

