Many thanks to journalists for telling us the truth | READER COMMENTARY

Just after the 2016 election, I decided to write thank-you notes to journalists for telling the truth. Readers, listeners and viewers should be able take veracity for granted in those they elect but, in this era, unfortunately we cannot. That has never been clearer than right now when our lives literally depend upon knowing the truth while our “leaders” sometimes think it’s OK to lie to us (“New York deaths double in 3 days from coronavirus as Americans brace for ‘a bad two weeks,'” April 1).
If we did not have journalists doing their jobs every day, how would we know what is really going on so that we would know how to respond appropriately? Our journalists not only inform, they often inspire — sometimes both. This morning, I am grateful to Dan Rodricks, who told readers about Tanya, a Baltimore native and Hopkins trained nurse working in Italy (“Coronavirus watch: Hopkins-trained nurse in hard-hit Italy has warning for Americans: ‘Stay home,'” March 17). Like all health care workers, she inspires by risking her life to save others.
Dan’s story about her also gave us fair warning of what to expect from this pandemic. So thank you — to Dan for writing the story, and to The Sun for publishing it. Journalism has been, and continues to be, a profession under siege. Every word journalists write leaves them open to hostility and even occasional threats. Nonetheless, they have to keep doing their jobs anyway. They must not back off. Ever. The rest of us are counting on them.
Linda Cades, Kennedyville
