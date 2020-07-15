Journalism’s honor code is being tested | READER COMMENTARY

This unwritten honor code will continue to hold through the 2020 election, maybe because most see Mr. Trump losing in November, and they are able to handle another four months of his lies, word salads and insults without exploding with rage. I cannot imagine the same discipline by the press if he is re-elected. To me, only the United Nations’ General Assembly has handled his crazy talk appropriately. In September 2018, he addressed the world body and boasted that he had gotten more done in his first two years than almost any other administration in American history. There was a brief pause and then as if on cue, they laughed at him. For a malignant narcissist like Trump, there could be no greater indignity.