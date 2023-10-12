Traditional journalism being replaced by pandering | READER COMMENTARY

Sun editorial writer Peter Jensen was spot on in his recent article about the demise of journalism and the press (”Your future is tied to the future of journalism,” Oct. 10). When I was young, there were three major papers in Baltimore: The Morning Sun, The Evening Sun and the News-Post. There were also different daily editions, keeping up with the latest news. Newspapers were a nickel on weekdays, 15 cents on Sunday. Most of their profit came from local advertising.

Since 2004, over 2,500 local newspapers have folded; others face staffing cutbacks. Just recently the stalwart Washington Post offered buyouts to 240 members of its staff. Unfortunately, taking the place of traditional journalism today are media, both print and broadcast, that offer a warped perception of factual reporting. Mr. Jensen writes that, “If telling the news straight doesn’t sell … you can still make money by becoming an echo chamber of the MAGA crowd.” In other words, pander to your base, simply writing what it wants to read or hear.

This brought to mind a story told by the late Sen. Russell Long of Louisiana about a young schoolteacher seeking a job. “Tell me, young man,” said the president of the school board. “Do you believe that the Earth is round or that it is flat?” Replied the job seeker, “I don’t know, sir, but I can teach it either way.”

― Otts Laupus, Elkridge

And that's the problem. Many Journalists today can write it either way.