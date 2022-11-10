Mateo got robbed in Gold Glove voting | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo fields a groundout by Toronto Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Was I the only Baltimore Orioles fan who was shocked that shortstop Jorge Mateo was not even a finalist for the American League Gold Glove award (”Ramón Urías joins Brooks Robinson, Manny Machado as Orioles’ Gold Glove third basemen,” Nov. 1)?

Mateo made some impossible plays look routine and had a bazooka for an arm. Sorry, but his being rejected makes me wonder about the entire process. I am happy for third baseman Ramón Urías winning the award, but there’s no doubt Mateo got a “Glove Snub.”

— Patrick Lynch, Towson

