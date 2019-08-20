Joppa Church septic system will hurt other residents

From those of us who live in Joppa, we thank you for your editorial about Mountain Church’s desire to build a private sewer system (“It flows downhill: Harford church wastewater project shows flaws in state approval process,” Aug. 19) We are aware of their good deeds, but we do not feel that this is one of them.
The Harford County Council approved their request with the church rationale that they needed it for new buildings they have planned. Neither entity realizes, as you pointed out so well, that water does flow downhill and does affect others downstream.
Your investigations are always well done. Your editorial shows your understanding of the proposal and its ramifications. Thank you so much.
Gloria Moon, Joppa
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.