Sure, JFX drivers are slowing, but only around speed cameras | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I just read your article about the city issuing fewer speed citations along the Jones Falls Expressway than expected (”Fewer tickets, fewer dollars: Drivers slow down on Interstate 83, blowing hole in Baltimore’s plans to repair JFX,” June 9). Are drivers slowing down? Of course not. Interstate 83 remains a speedway. The only change in behavior is drivers suddenly slowing down as they approach the well-known speed camera locations.

This is easily observed on any given day. Just recently, on a ride from Lutherville to Mount Vernon, I witnessed quite a few cars weaving around other cars that were only willing to go maybe 10 miles per hour over the speed limit (God help anyone trying to drive at the posted 50 miles per hour speed). As predictable as the excessive speeders, are the brake lights as one approaches the overpass with the camera just on the other side. I’m curious if the sudden slowdowns have caused their own accidents.

Advertisement

Whatever happened to the plan for state troopers to start patrolling I-83?

— Frank A. Vitrano, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.