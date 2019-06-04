Help! JFX needs more visible lane markings

I have tried unsuccessfully for months to have sections of Interstate 83 where the pavement is light concrete repainted with lane markings so motorists can see the three lanes clearly. On a dark rainy night, it is impossible to determine where the lanes are (“Off-duty Baltimore officer struck on I-83 while assisting separate crash, police say,” April 15).

If you have any influence over getting things exposed or brought to the attention of those responsible, I welcome your help. I am a preschool teacher and exceptionally observant, making me some people’s worst nightmare for fixing things. In this case all who drive up and down the Jones Falls Expressway daily would welcome better lane markings regardless.

Brook Yearley

