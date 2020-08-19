Jones Falls needs to be made less crash prone | READER COMMENTARY

As soon as raindrops start falling, you can bet your rent money there will be at least one crash on the Jones Falls Expressway by the Pepsi sign, causing long delays to motorists trying to get into the city (”JFX needs a fresh coat of lane markers,” Nov. 4, 2019). One wonders why city traffic engineers cannot work to curtail these crashes. Expensive consultant studies are not needed.
What can be done that will be of little or no cost but may have an impact? First, the city should place portable blinking signs on the side of the road in the vicinity of high crash areas, saying, “Slow Down-Road Slippery-High Crash Area.” Such signage has been used to success in other states and along the state highway in Western Maryland.
Next, authorities should program the overhead signs already on the JFX with a similar message. Baltimore might also form a city-led focus group of frequent JFX drivers to obtain suggestions on other ways to decrease accidents and improve the drive.
The city seems resolved that “when it rains, accidents will happen.” So I say to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young: Do something! Do anything but do not just continue to accept the inevitable, often serious and, at times, fatal accidents on the JFX during wet weather.
Ronald H. Magarick, Pikesville
