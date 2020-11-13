Fix this dangerous stretch of the JFX | READER COMMENTARY

There are many deep-rooted issues facing Baltimore with complex histories of causes and hard to identify solutions. However, the number and severity of accidents on Interstate 83 (particularly southbound) is not one of them. The problem is that the road between Cold Spring and 28th Street is just too curvy. All commuters know that there are almost daily crashes in dry weather and multiple per day when it’s raining (“Crash rate on I-83 in Baltimore more than double that of other highways, study finds. How can it be fixed?” Feb. 13, 2019).