Jonah Goldberg, always a good read in The Sun | READER COMMENTARY

I want to thank you for featuring Jonah Goldberg’s columns on your op-ed pages (”Biden’s spending spree isn’t a new New Deal,” May 5). Most of the op-eds are either advocating for a piece of legislation or written from a progressive point of view.
Mr. Goldberg, though an avowed conservative (which I am not), does not come across as an ideologue. He critiques the left and the right with equal incisiveness and splashes of humor.
I may not always agree with him, but I find his arguments to be rational and generally persuasive. I look forward to his columns more than any other.
Jack Ray, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.