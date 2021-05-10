xml:space="preserve">
Jonah Goldberg, always a good read in The Sun | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 10, 2021 1:30 PM
Jonah Goldberg of the Los Angeles Times. (Joshua Roberts/Tribune Content Agency).
I want to thank you for featuring Jonah Goldberg’s columns on your op-ed pages (”Biden’s spending spree isn’t a new New Deal,” May 5). Most of the op-eds are either advocating for a piece of legislation or written from a progressive point of view.

Mr. Goldberg, though an avowed conservative (which I am not), does not come across as an ideologue. He critiques the left and the right with equal incisiveness and splashes of humor.

I may not always agree with him, but I find his arguments to be rational and generally persuasive. I look forward to his columns more than any other.

Jack Ray, Baltimore

