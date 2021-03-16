xml:space="preserve">
Ron Johnson proves racism is alive in the U.S. Senate | READER COMMENTARY

Mar 16, 2021 2:12 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn't worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/The Hill).
What an embarrassment the Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin is, praising the people who trashed the Capitol as “patriots,” admitting his fear of Black people just because, well, they’re black, apparently finding this a crime (”Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he wasn’t concerned about crowd at Capitol riot, might have been if they were Black Lives Matter protesters,” March 13).

Even worse, he’s providing cover for the very white supremacists who are the greatest terrorist threat in the country today.

Advertisement

Charles Rammelkamp, Baltimore

