Ron Johnson proves racism is alive in the U.S. Senate | READER COMMENTARY

What an embarrassment the Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin is, praising the people who trashed the Capitol as “patriots,” admitting his fear of Black people just because, well, they’re black, apparently finding this a crime (”Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he wasn’t concerned about crowd at Capitol riot, might have been if they were Black Lives Matter protesters,” March 13).
Even worse, he’s providing cover for the very white supremacists who are the greatest terrorist threat in the country today.
Charles Rammelkamp, Baltimore
