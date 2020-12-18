Slavery is notable part of Johns Hopkins’ history | READER COMMENTARY

To his partial credit, it appears Johns Hopkins eventually righted his moral compass. While census data reflects that he “owned” one slave in 1840 and four in 1850, I did not read that the researchers had found that he owned any in 1860. In a March 1873 letter, he directed the trustees-to-be of the hospital he was founding to treat “the indigent sick … without regard to sex, creed, or color.” He died that December. The elite university also funded by his estate was founded in 1876; the first African-American student was admitted in 1887. All in all, not a stellar track record, but, given the times, better than many.