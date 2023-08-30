Baltimore County hire ‘smacks of cronyism’ | READER COMMENTARY

I just finished reading the article in Tuesday’s Sun concerning the recent hire of John Vontran by Baltimore county to help the county oversee its COVID funding programs (“Developer with rocky financial past joins Baltimore County to help distribute COVID funds,” Aug. 28). The article chronicles Mr. Vontran’s financial difficulties and development issues over a period of years. The county refused to shed any light on his resume or offer letter, choosing to hide behind the excuse that they were personnel issues. As a taxpaying resident of Baltimore County, I am appalled that the powers that be in the county would find a man with Vontran’s background to be best qualified for this position. His hiring smacks of cronyism at the expense of the taxpayers. I protest!

— T. Define, Lutherville

