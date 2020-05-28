A fond tennis memory of Baltimore’s Johnny U | READER COMMENTARY

After rallying for a while, we started a match — until one of the strings broke on my racket. Without hesitation, Mr. Smith switched rackets with me and we finished our set with him playing with a broken string. He was a competitor in chasing down every one of my shots, but he was more than fair and gave me a close call or two. He was a class act, a hell of a nice guy to hit some tennis balls with a 12-year-old kid who had just lost his first tennis match, and he left me feeling good about myself and playing tennis. That said, he didn’t quite fit into the country club atmosphere there.