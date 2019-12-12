I am saddened to read of the plight of the Liberty ship S.S. John W. Brown (“Liberty ship S.S. John W. Brown looks for a permanent home,” Nov. 20). This is truly a gem in our region. There are only two operational World War II Liberty ships in our country — the John Brown here and the other in San Francisco. Without those ships and the brave mariners who manned them, the war might have been lost.
A few years ago, I took a day trip on the John Brown, and it was a great experience to see what it took to operate this wonderful, historic vessel. One could go to the engine room see the crankshafts in full motion. This was the same type of English-designed engine used in the Titanic.
It would be a tragedy if this living monument of the past, built in 1942 just across the Harbor in Fairfield is allowed to disappear. It should be supported by the city, counties and state.
Jerome Ross, Pikesville
