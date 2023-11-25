Baltimore’s local businesses deserve your support | READER COMMENTARY

A tasty view of the BBQ chicken pizza at Joe Squared on North Avenue. The restaurant has announced it will be closing in December after two decades in business. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

I was sorry to read the news that Joe Squared will close at the end of the year (”Joe Squared, known for square pizzas and live music on North Avenue, will close next month,” Nov. 16). I am not a restaurant owner, but I have successfully operated a small business in a different industry for more than 30 years. I think that locally owned businesses need more support because they are incredibly important to Baltimore. They hire locally, pay taxes locally and help our local economies thrive and create the rich social fabric of our community.

We certainly saw this in the case of Joe Squared: The pizza joint is credited as the initial catalyst for the revitalization of the Station North area. Its basement performance space, Downsquares, became a hub for local artists. When the pandemic impacted restaurants everywhere, rather than fold, it reorganized in a novel worker-owner collective. A national pizza chain hardly displays such creative, community-building moxie!

Consider another local gem, Christopher Schafer Clothiers. Sure, you could buy a suit from a chain retailer. But I guarantee you would not get the same custom suit, carefully designed just for you. Plus, the owner of that corporate chain likely does not live and work here in Baltimore, bearing witness to some of our city’s struggles, and determining to do something about it. That’s what Shafer did, founding the Sharp Dressed Man, which collects and distributes menswear for men in need. Shafer, while laudable, is hardly unique. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that more than 80% of local businesses give back to the community in meaningful ways.

In contrast, the leaders of larger corporations often do not live and work among us. Their goal is profit and growth. The big get bigger by defeating or acquiring the smaller, leaving the community less vibrant and resilient.

Perhaps you’re convinced of the importance of shopping local, but the convenience and cheaper cost of online shopping is too strong to resist. A desire to support local businesses is not enough; we need an effective plan, too. That’s why I founded America’s Commerce Corp, a coalition of locally-owned businesses that have united to fight for the future of our community identity. We are also “leveling the playing field” for local businesses’ e-commerce by populating a search engine called ComCon at www.ComCon.mobi, which only shows locally-owned businesses.

Baltimore’s local businesses like Joe Squared add great value to our community. Please support them by shopping local on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 25) and all year long!

— Stephanie Hau, Jarrettsville

The writer is CEO of America’s Commerce Corp.

