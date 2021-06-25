xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Catholic bishops could learn from Father Joe | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 25, 2021 2:33 PM
Tori McReynolds, a member of St. Matthew parish since 2014, wishes Father Joe Muth well in his future work at the College of Notre Dame after the announcement that he is retiring from his role as pastor of St. Matthew and Blessed Sacrament churches at the end of June. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

That was a great article on the Rev. Joseph L. Muth Jr. (”Father Joe Muth’s spirit of welcome has filled a Northeast Baltimore church with parishioners from many nations and backgrounds. Now, he’s retiring,” June 18).

As the U.S. Catholic bishops gather this fall in Baltimore to put the final touches on their chastisement of President Joe Biden, they might ask Father Joe to address them so they might begin to understand what Christianity is all about.

John C. Murphy, Baltimore

