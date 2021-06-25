Catholic bishops could learn from Father Joe | READER COMMENTARY

That was a great article on the Rev. Joseph L. Muth Jr. (”Father Joe Muth’s spirit of welcome has filled a Northeast Baltimore church with parishioners from many nations and backgrounds. Now, he’s retiring,” June 18).
As the U.S. Catholic bishops gather this fall in Baltimore to put the final touches on their chastisement of President Joe Biden, they might ask Father Joe to address them so they might begin to understand what Christianity is all about.
John C. Murphy, Baltimore
