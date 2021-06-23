May God bless Father Joe | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Jonathan M. Pitts for the article on the Rev. Joseph L. Muth Jr. (”Father Joe Muth’s spirit of welcome has filled a Northeast Baltimore church with parishioners from many nations and backgrounds. Now, he’s retiring,” June 18).
I have known Joe Muth since he was an altar boy at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Govans. His spirit of compassion is well known. He has a reputation for welcoming the lonely, the tired, the homeless, the poor and the newcomers to the parish and the neighborhood. Some of these folks may have been confused by the teachings of their church, but Father Joe did his best to bring them back into the fold.
I just want to wish Father Joe good luck in his semi-retirement position as part-time campus chaplain at Notre Dame University of Maryland.
May God bless Father Joe and keep him in the palm of his hand.
Sally Clark-Lynch, Nottingham
