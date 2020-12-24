What disadvantaged Baltimore residents really need: job training, confidence boosting | READER COMMENTARY

Over the past 60-plus years, Baltimore has made no real progress in relieving the woes of its disadvantaged communities. Elected and appointed officials of every stripe have come and gone, and so far no one seems to have known how to provide sufficient employment for the disadvantaged citizens here, too many of whom have instead drifted into drugs, alcoholism and crime (”2020 vision: Looking back at a year of pandemic and pain in Baltimore, and casting a hopeful eye toward the new year,” Dec. 24).