Farewell to Jimmy Buffett, the ‘king’ of Merriweather Post | READER COMMENTARY

As The Sun noted, Jimmy Buffett passed away on Sept. 1 (“‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76,” Sept. 2)

Unlike some performers, Jimmy never had trouble remembering what city he was playing in as he always made it a point to, as he would say, “enjoy the scenery” of the town he was visiting.

Buffett was the king of Merriweather Post in Columbia, having performed there a record 48 times. His last gig there came in July in 2022, the first time he had played Merriweather in 19 years. During the concert, there were numerous local images and videos displayed behind the singer and his band: pictures of Baltimore and Annapolis, and video of Jimmy boating out to the Thomas Point Lighthouse and playing his guitar inside.

Jimmy also sang a song he wrote several years ago called “Beautiful Swimmers” which included this verse:

“Standing in a tidal pool just east of Baltimore

Watching little blue crabs navigate the Eastern Shore

Every bayou, stream and river in time runs to the sea

Every flounder, tadpole and soft-shell feels the choreography.”

Last Friday morning, before it was announced that Jimmy had passed, various fan websites posted a picture and video of Jimmy with his dogs. In the picture, he is wearing a hat that says “Navy.”

Sail on Jimmy. See you on the flip side.

— Thomas Ponton, Columbia

