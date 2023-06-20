Recalling Jim Brown’s legendary all-star appearance in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jim Brown is shown playing in his last college lacrosse game for Syracuse University in this 1957 handout from Syracuse University. (KEVIN RIVOLI/AP)

Jim Brown’s lacrosse performance-for-the-ages at the North-South All-Star game at Homewood Field in June of 1957 is indeed vividly remembered by those fortunate enough to have witnessed it, as Jacques Kelly notes (”Retro: When future Cleveland Browns star Jim Brown rocked Baltimore’s Homewood Field as a lacrosse player,” June 13).

I was among the crowd that expected the South to prevail, as it usually did in this end-of-season matchup. What stands out in my memory is the way that Brown scored most, if not all of his five goals. In the photo that accompanies the story, notice how short Brown’s wooden stick is. Brown deployed it as an extension of his left arm. Running in a horizontal direction about 20 yards or so from the All-America Hopkins goalie, Brown would suddenly unleash a shot that would skim across the grass at such a speed that I doubt to this day if the goalie ever saw any of them.

I had never seen the like, nor would I afterwards. As I now recall, shortly after that game, lacrosse officials set a minimum length for all lacrosse sticks, assuring that Brown’s feat would never be duplicated.

— Emmett Curran, Richmond, Kentucky

The writer is a professor of history emeritus from Georgetown University.

