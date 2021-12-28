Billboards, not just speeding, pose threat on JFX | READER COMMENTARY

“And there’s an accident on Interstate 83 South near the Pepsi sign.” How many times have we heard that line spoken aloud in a traffic report?
I’ve been following with interest the progression of approval and planning for speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway between the beltway and the downtown Baltimore exits (”Speed cameras are coming to I-83 in Baltimore in February. Here’s what you need to know,” Dec. 13). There seems to be no doubt that speed is a major contributor to accidents. What I fail to understand is why there is no discussion about the potential danger of billboards in the most dangerous parts of the roadway.
The area of great concern around the Pepsi sign is elevated and fraught with sequential banked curves. In the best circumstances (dry road with less traffic), staying in lanes is challenging. A moment of distraction has the potential to compound that risk.
By definition, billboards expect distraction. They would not exist if there was not evidence by those purchasing advertisement that travelers take time to glance and read them. New technology has increased distraction as digital billboards change every several seconds, effectively drawing extra attention.
Billboards are effective means of communication, but like mobile devices, their potential to distract drivers is undisputable. As we address speeding, it is time for our public health officials and legislators to study, if not unilaterally act now, to eliminate reading as a compound risk in one of the most dangerous travel zones in our region.
Steven Kravet, Owings Mills
