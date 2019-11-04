I am writing to call attention to the increasingly dangerous conditions caused by the vanishing lane lines on the Jones Falls Expressway — particularly on the southbound curves between North Avenue and Northern Parkway (“Help! JFX needs more visible lane markings,” June 4).
Just repainting the line defining the right edge of the far right lane would represent a significant improvement. Why can’t something be done?
Virginia Carruthers, Towson
