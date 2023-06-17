There are better ways to pay for JFX repairs | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Alex Munroe sits on top of his car waiting for an accident on the southbound Jones Falls Expressway ahead to be cleared in 2021. File. (Baltimore Sun Staff) (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore should not be dependent on speed camera ticket revenue for the maintenance of the Jones Falls Expressway (”Fewer tickets, fewer dollars: Drivers slow down on Interstate 83, blowing hole in Baltimore’s plans to repair JFX,” June 9).

I’m almost certain that most of the drivers who use the JFX hail from at least three suburban counties in Maryland in addition to York County, Pennsylvania. I know mention of a toll or commuter tax is a nonstarter so let’s just have the Maryland Department of Transportation pony up the money so Baltimore is not left holding the bag on this.

As for the ticket scofflaws, just surprise them when they go to renew their tags. Baltimore lets too much money slip through its hands.

— James Tully Jr., Halethorpe

