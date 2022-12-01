Why American Jews don’t support Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump has recently berated American Jews several times for not being sufficiently loyal to Israel and, by extension, to him. He claims that he has done more for Israel than any other president and he cannot understand why 70% of American Jews vote Democratic (or, more specifically, not for him). Yet he has dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, or Ye as he now calls himself, at his Mar-a-Lago resort home (”For Trump’s Jewish allies, his dinner with antisemites is a breaking point,” Nov. 29). The self-styled “stable genius” claims that he did not know that Fuentes is a Holocaust denier but was simply brought along by Ye, his invited guest. Did he not know that Ye has been making threatening, antisemitic statements for months?

Trump has also stated that evangelical Christians care more for Israel than American Jews do. Of course, their messianic vision involves a Jewish homeland, but it is to be followed on Judgment Day by conversion of the Jews to Christianity or instant damnation to the fires of Hell. Some choice. Not the first time Jews have been told to convert or die or, in the best case, leave.

Trump wants American Jews (and everyone else) to be loyal to him above all else and not to our country. To my knowledge, not a single Jewish person stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This must be a great disappointment to Trump. The reason that the majority of American Jews do not support him is because they know what he is.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

