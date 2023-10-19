For many American Jews, recent events have been deeply traumatizing | READER COMMENTARY

Noa Ben Artzi, a survivor from the music festival attacked by the Hamas militants near a Kibbutz in Reim, holds back her tears as she relates her ordeal during a a gathering of the American Jewish Community in the Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Growing up as a Jew in the 1980s came with a sense of inherent fear. The Holocaust. The Entebbe raid. The Munich massacre. These stories were unsanitized and shared with the intent of creating the next generation of strong, engaged Jews. They were a fundamental fact of life.

And when antisemitism reared its head, the intergenerational trauma would kick in. When I was 10, the local Jewish Community Center was vandalized. A year or two later, a cabin was burned down during the offseason at my Jewish summer camp. These lived experiences contribute to an underlying fear that at some point, they are going to come for me. Even today, when I settle into my seat at synagogue, I make sure that I identify at least two exits.

The events of Oct. 7, 2023, have had a profound impact on my mental health, and I am not alone. It is a mashup of the previously mentioned, “they are coming for me” with a real and present threat to the belief that Israel would always be available to me as a refuge through the Law of Return (”The United States stands with Israel,” Oct. 9).

I have no immediate family in Israel. I have never visited. And yet, the attack is a threat to not only my personal safety, but my sense of self.

Our community hosted a well-attended support for Israel service the Wednesday after the massacre. I couldn’t help but take note of which segments of our community and government were present, and which were absent. The same way I have mined institutional and corporate statements to determine who unabashedly stands with Israel, who is practicing moral equivocation and who is virtue signaling.

It isn’t lost on me that my gentile friends, neighbors and colleagues don’t comprehend how the situation is impacting me or my family, particularly as we go about our lives — attending basketball games and senior nights, attending school and going to work. A handful of well-intentioned friends have reached out, but most outward expressions of empathy have come from fellow Jews.

“Forgive them, for they know not what they do” is one of my favorite verses from the New Testament. As a Jew, I find myself using the teachings of Jesus Christ to justify the lack of recognition by my non-Jewish friends.

They did not grow up with the intergenerational trauma or the acts of overt or covert anti-Semitism. I don’t say this with a cloak of self-righteousness, but they stand alone in their privilege, and I stand alone in my lived experience.

Today, American Jews feel as if they are alone in a state of anxious uncertainty. Personally, I know I would feel less adrift if friends took a moment to check in and recognize the gravity of the moment.

— Rob Levine, Columbia

