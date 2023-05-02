Jerry Springer was a real trendsetter (unfortunately) | READER COMMENTARY

Talk-show host Jerry Springer rehearses dance steps with partner Kym Johnson at a dance studio in Chicago on Aug. 25, 2006, as he prepares for an appearance on the celebrity competition show "Dancing with the Stars." Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Jerry Springer was “patient zero” in what was to become a pandemic of irredeemable American television (”Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV-ringmaster, dies,” April 27). He was the progenitor for “car-wreck” entertainment. People lined up to sell their soul for the right to humiliate themselves before a national audience. It was the first generation of reality television. Light a fuse, stand back and watch what happens.

Not long afterward, “shock jocks” came into vogue, opinions became more important than facts, journalism became entertainment, and the intellectual appeal of subject matter ran a poor second to ratings forever more.

Little did we realize that it would dumb us down so badly and eventually infiltrate public service, where civic duty and a well-developed sense of altruism as prerequisites were replaced by a craving for power, influence and self-aggrandizement.

Jerry had his place, but the TV-watching public’s insatiable need to revel in other people’s discomfort got turned on, and it’s hasn’t been turned off since.

— Neil Rauch, Pikesville

